Olympics & Paralympics 2020: Gail Emms 'devastated' by funding loss
Emms 'devastated' by badminton funding loss
- From the section Badminton
Olympic silver medallist Gail Emms says she is "devastated" that badminton is one of seven sports to have lost appeals against UK Sport funding cuts for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic cycle.
