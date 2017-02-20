BBC Sport - Olympics & Paralympics 2020: Gail Emms 'devastated' by funding loss

Emms 'devastated' by badminton funding loss

Olympic silver medallist Gail Emms says she is "devastated" that badminton is one of seven sports to have lost appeals against UK Sport funding cuts for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic cycle.

READ MORE: Seven UK sports lose appeals against funding cuts

Top videos

Video

Emms 'devastated' by badminton funding loss

Video

Highlights: Sutton Utd 0-2 Arsenal

Video

Fifth Round

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Gestede, Graham & other great FA Cup goals

Video

Walcott scores 100th Arsenal goal

Video

Watch some amazing Slam Dunks

Audio

We don't need no motivation

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Guardiola fears Monaco's 'killer' strikers

Audio

'The Italian job is the biggest challenge any coach can take'

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Nicholl defends funding cuts to seven UK sports

  • From the section Sport
Video

Bale can be considered Wales' greatest - Giggs

Video

Highlights: Blackburn 1-2 Man Utd

Video

Drone captures Siberia extreme ice race

  • From the section News

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

CAMP

Fit For Sport Feb Half Term Activity Camp
CAMP

Fit For Sport Feb Half Term Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired