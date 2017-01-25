Badminton England confident of having UK Sport funding reinstated

Chris Langridge and Marcus Ellis won bronze for Team GB in Rio

Badminton England is confident that it will convince UK Sport to reinstate its financial backing.

An appeal against the decision to strip the sport of funding ahead of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo will be heard on 6 February.

GB Badminton claimed its first Olympic medal in 12 years at Rio last year, meeting its medal target.

"We are on track to win a medal for the nation in Tokyo," said Badminton England chief executive Adrian Christy.

"We have consistently shown that we can compete with the best in the world and the future for the sport is vibrant and very exciting.

"We know funding from UK Sport is not a right and that it has to be earned, but leading up to, and in Rio, we have regularly demonstrated that we are able to beat the best players and pairings in the world.

"We believe that badminton deserves to have its funding reinstated."

Badminton was one of five sports to lose its funding for the next Olympic cycle, along with archery, fencing, weightlifting and wheelchair rugby.