World Superseries Finals: Adcocks reach final in Dubai after tense win

Gabby and Chris Adcock are ranked eighth in the world

England's Gabby and Chris Adcock are one match from successfully defending their World Superseries Finals title in Dubai after a tense semi-final win.

The husband-and-wife duo overcame Indonesian pair Praveen Jordan and Debby Susanto 21-19 17-21 21-9.

It was the Adcocks' fifth straight win over the world number four ranked pair.

They will face China's Zheng Siwei and Chen Qingchen in Sunday's mixed doubles final.

Badminton is one of five sports to lose its UK Sport funding for the 2020 Olympics, but is appealing against the decision.