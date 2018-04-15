Kerry O'Flaherty second in women's 10km at Great Ireland Run

Kerry O'Flaherty came in eight seconds behind the winner in Phoenix Park on Sunday

County Down athlete Kerry O'Flaherty finished second in the women's 10km at the Great Ireland Run in Dublin.

O'Flaherty, a controversial omission from NI's Commonwealth Games team, clocked 35 minutes to come in eight seconds behind Kerry's Shona Heaslip.

Britain's 2012 and 2015 women's winner Gemma Steel was eight seconds behind O'Flaherty in third.

England's Oliver Lockley won the men's race in 30:18, two seconds ahead of Ireland's Brian Maher.

With Irish duo Mick Clohisey (30:22) and Sergiu Ciobanu (30:23) finishing third and fourth, the home nation comfortably retained the Sean Kyle Cup awarded for the team event.

The wet and windy conditions in Phoenix Park meant the winning times were some way down on the course records of Ethiopian pair Kenenisa Bekele (27:49) and Meselech Melkamu (31:41) set in 2012 and 2006.

Sunday's race also doubled as the Irish National 10km road race championships with Heaslip and Maher lifting the titles.

Over 10,000 people took part in the event, which incorporated races for elite and club athletes as well as fun runners.