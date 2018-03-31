BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Long jumper McMullen hopes Gold Coast can propel him to 'global stage'
Long jumper McMullen hopes Games can help propel him to 'global stage'
Northern Ireland long jumper Adam McMullen is aiming to finally go beyond eight metres at the Commonwealth Games and perhaps even put himself in contention for a medal.
McMullen jumped 7.99m at the Irish Indoor Championships in February and a jump in the region of 7.80m should certainly be good enough to clinch him a place in the final on 11 April.
"I would like to see myself as a contender on the global stage so I want to be around 8.20, 8.30 at my peak," said the 27-year-old county Londonderry man.
