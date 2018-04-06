Northern Ireland long jumper Adam McMullen explains how his mother persuaded him to take up sport and how he persevered with athletics despite "not being that good" when he first started.

The 27-year-old will compete at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Check back to Get Inspired during the Commonwealth Games as to hear from the many faces of sport and activity in the UK.

Tell us your story at GetInspired@bbc.co.uk