Laura Muir victim of facing 'best distance runners of all time', says coach

Double World Indoors medallist Laura Muir would have multiple global titles by now were she not up against some of the best runners of all time, says the 24-year-old Scot's coach Andy Young.

Muir won 1500m silver and 3,000m bronze in Birmingham, her first global medals.

Young compares her to tennis star Andy Murray, who has suffered from playing in an era of such fierce opposition.

"I think in another time or generation, Laura would have cleaned up all sorts of global titles by now," Young said.

"But it just so happens that this group of distance runners around her are just so, so good that she's been in the fight and these are the first two global medals she's picked up.

"The comparison I like to make is the Andy Murray one. Ten years ago, he would've won half a dozen Grand Slams in his first four or five years, but he was in with Rafa Nadal, Roger Federer - and that's the same sort of situation she's in.

Young told BBC Scotland's Sportsound: "The real surprise is she's almost come from a club runner in 2011-12 to [having been] one of the favourites at the 2016 Rio Olympics and she's running times two or three seconds faster than Dame Kelly Holmes ever ran when she was winning Olympic finals in Athens.

"What you can't account for is at the moment you've got some of the best distance runners of all-time in her event - that's the big thing you can't necessarily directly influence."

And Young says he has not ruled out Muir adding more events to her repertoire.

"I think she's got the scope to go on to 10,000m to the marathon," he said. "The sessions we do in training are large-volume sessions and I think already in a matter of weeks she could go out and be challenging for the British record over 10k if that's what she wanted.

"But I made her the promise, as long as she kept getting faster over the shorter distances, she can stay down there. Her preference is to do the 800m and 1500m."