BBC Sport - Sir Roger Bannister: Steve Cram and Lord Sebastian Coe pay tribute to athletics' icon

Cram & Coe pay tribute to Sir Roger Bannister

British distance running legends Steve Cram and Lord Sebastian Coe pay tribute to British athletics' icon Sir Roger Bannister who has died, aged 88.

Cram discusses the impact and inspiration Bannister had on British and world distance running whilst Coe places into context the achievement of a four-minute mile, a feat achieved by "fewer individuals than have climbed mount Everest."

Top videos

Video

Cram & Coe pay tribute to Sir Roger Bannister

Video

Highlights: Germany women 2-2 England women

Video

GB's Pozzi pips Eaton to win gold in photo finish

Video

'Taking one for the team!' - basketballer crashes into cameraman

Video

Highlights: Mo Farah wins inaugural Big Half

Video

White scores fine second goal for England

Video

Man City performance was so good - Guardiola

Video

Fast-finishing Oskan-Clarke grabs 800m bronze

Video

GB promoted to bronze, then disqualified, then get medal back

Video

Highlights: GB's Turvey second as Abt wins Mexican EPrix

Video

'I'm on minus three goals, I'm trying to get to zero' - Dunk

Video

'Jaded' Arsenal struggled to recover - Wenger

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired