Watch GB's Andrew Pozzi and USA's Jarret Eaton share an awkwardly long handshake after the 60m hurdles finals at the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Birmingham.

The handshake took place while Pozzi and Eaton waited to find out who took gold after finishing neck and neck.

