BBC Sport - Andrew Pozzi & Jarret Eaton: That awkward handshake while waiting for a photo finish...
That awkward handshake while waiting for a photo finish...
- From the section Athletics
Watch GB's Andrew Pozzi and USA's Jarret Eaton share an awkwardly long handshake after the 60m hurdles finals at the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Birmingham.
The handshake took place while Pozzi and Eaton waited to find out who took gold after finishing neck and neck.
WATCH MORE: GB's Pozzi pips Eaton to win gold in photo finish
WATCH MORE: GB promoted to bronze, then disqualified, then get medal back
