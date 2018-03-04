BBC Sport - World Indoor Athletics: GB 4x400m women promoted to bronze, then disqualified, then get medal back
GB promoted to bronze, then disqualified, then get medal back
Great Britain's 4x400m women were disqualified from their final at the World Indoor Athletics Championships for "bumping and barging". This decision came minutes after being promoted to the bronze medal position due to the Jamaican team also being disqualified.
Following an appeal the GB quartet where then reinstated as bronze medal winners.
