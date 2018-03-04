BBC Sport - World Indoor Athletics: GB's Andrew Pozzi wins 60m hurdles gold in photo finish

Great Britain's Andrew Pozzi pips American Jared Eaton in a photo-finish to win Great Britain's second gold medal at the World Indoor Athletics Championships.

  • From the section News

