BBC Sport - World Indoor Athletics: GB's Andrew Pozzi wins 60m hurdles gold in photo finish
GB's Pozzi pips Eaton to win gold in photo finish
- From the section Athletics
Great Britain's Andrew Pozzi pips American Jared Eaton in a photo-finish to win Great Britain's second gold medal at the World Indoor Athletics Championships.
