BBC Sport - World Indoor Athletics Championships: Shelayna Oskan-Clarke wins bronze in women's 800m

Fast-finishing Oskan-Clarke grabs 800m bronze

Great Britain's Shelayna Oskan-Clarke overtakes Ethiopia's Habitam Alemu on the final bend to take bronze in the women's 800m at the World Indoor Athletics Championships.

