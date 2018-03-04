World Indoor Athletics Championships: Shelayna Oskan-Clarke takes 800m bronze

Shelayna Oskan-Clarke had never won a medal in a global event before

Shelayna Oskan-Clarke won women's 800m bronze and Great Britain's fifth medal of the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Birmingham.

The 28-year-old was fifth at halfway but showed grit to hunt down Ethiopia's Habitam Alemu with 50 metres to go.

Her time of one minute 59.81 seconds makes her the sixth British woman to break two minutes indoors.

Burundi's Francine Niyonsaba was too strong, winning in 1:58.31, ahead of American Ajee Wilson (1:58.99).

Niyonsaba edged Wilson for silver at the outdoor World Championships last year, when South Africa's Caster Semenya took gold in London.

Oskan-Clarke is joint captain of the British team alongside 60m hurdler Andrew Pozzi but said her duties had not hampered her display as she produced an indoor personal best.

"At the start it was nerve-wracking as I had to do my speech and I wanted to inspire the team," she told BBC Sport. "Now it's congratulating them, making them know I'm aware of their performances and that's not too draining.

"I'm happy. It wasn't the best race. It was a bit out of control for the first part of it but I just had to dig deep and catch them at the end.

"The crowd noise was so incredible and loud. You can't not hear it and it helped me dig that bit deeper."

Composure rewarded with bronze - analysis

Women's marathon world record holder and BBC Sport commentator Paula Radcliffe

Oskan-Clarke judged this perfectly. She was only just starting late on and the noise of the crowd must have given her a boost. Once you start to reel someone in and you see they are tired, it's a huge confidence boost.

She didn't panic at all when the leaders went ahead. At one point it looked like she was more to the back of the field but she kept her composure.

She worked hard, she deserved that and it will give her another boost moving forward into the rest of the season.