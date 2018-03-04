Mo Farah claims inaugural 'Big Half' win

Mo Farah (right) won the Great North Run last September

Britain's Mo Farah beat Kenyan Daniel Wanjiru in a sprint finish to win the inaugural 'Big Half' race in London - with Callum Hawkins third.

The four-time Olympic champion on the track was racing the 13.1 miles half marathon as part of his preparations for the London Marathon in April.

Farah, 34, is attempting to become the first British male winner since 1993.

Britain's Charlotte Purdue won the elite women's race, with Lily Partridge second and Charlotte Archer third.