BBC Sport - World Indoor Championships: Christian Coleman sets a new championship record in the 60 m gold
Coleman sets championship record to take 60m gold
Athletics
Christian Coleman sets a championship record as he wins the gold in the men's 60m at the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Birmingham.
