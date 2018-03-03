BBC Sport - World Indoor Championships: GB's Laura Muir wins thrilling silver in 1500 metres
GB's Muir wins thrilling 1500m silver
- From the section Athletics
GB's Laura Muir wins her second medal at the World Indoor Athletics Championships, claiming the silver medal in the women's 1500m in Birmingham.
WATCH MORE: GB's Eilidh Doyle fights for bronze in 400 metres final
World Indoor Athletics Championships: BBC TV, radio & online coverage times plus key events
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired