World Indoor Athletics Championships: Laura Muir takes silver as Doyle wins 400m bronze

Laura Muir produced a superb run to win her second medal of the World Indoor Athletics Championships, with silver in the women's 1500m in Birmingham.

The Briton, 24, chased home Ethiopia's Genzebe Dibaba, who took gold when Muir won bronze over 3,000m on Thursday.

Muir clocked four minutes 06.23 seconds, behind Dibaba (4:05.27), with Netherlands' Sifan Hassan third.

Her success followed a first global individual medal for fellow Scot Eilidh Doyle who took bronze over 400m.

"I didn't know until the finish line if I would have silver or not as Hassan is such a class athlete so I just had to power away to the finish," Muir told BBC Sport.

"I thought if I could medal in one event it would be a great achievement. To medal in two and get a silver, I'm so pleased. It's such a confidence booster. I've been there or thereabouts and thought it's time I get on a podium and I've done a double here."

Great Britain now have four medals, with Katarina Johnson-Thompson's pentathlon success making her the only home athlete to take gold.

It appeared the home nation may have won another bronze on a Saturday packed with controversy when Elliot Giles, 23, was briefly promoted from fourth place in the men's 800m, with American Drew Windle was disqualified.

But after over an hour of uncertainty - which saw Windle's case taken to a jury of appeal at the venue - the original result stood.

His was not the only contentious moment on day three of the championships, as 18 athletes have now been disqualified for lane infringements, a situation BBC Sport analyst Michael Johnson feels needs to be "looked at".

Confidence boost helps Muir to double

Muir's success caps an extraordinary four days for the Scot, who made this championship a focus for the first half of 2018 as she will not compete at the Commonwealth Games in April in order to finish her veterinary studies.

She undertook a six-hour taxi journey to get to Birmingham on Wednesday as Britain's roads felt the impact of the freezing temperatures and heavy snow.

After securing her first global medal in the 3,000m, she delivered again, later saying reaching the podium on Thursday gave her "confidence".

With the pace slow initially, Dibaba injected life into the race with 1,000 metres to go and after a brief moment where Muir looked leggy, she quickened to move from sixth to third during a 200-metre stretch, thrusting her into the medal positions with 400 metres to go.

Dibaba never looked under real threat but Muir held Hassan off, in the same way the Dutch athlete did to her in beating her to silver in the 3,000m.

Muir delivers in classic race - analysis

BBC Sport commentator Steve Cram

Laura was great, didn't over commit too early. She did her utmost to try and chase down Dibaba but Dibaba was just too good. It was a stunning piece of running by all three women, particularly Muir.

Doyle gets a solo medal at last

Doyle produced her best run of 2018 to win her first individual global medal, nine years after her first appearance at the outdoor World Championships.

The 31-year-old, who has won medals as part of a 4x400m relay team at the World Championships and Olympics, clocked 51.60 seconds to take bronze behind USA pair Shakima Wimbley (51.47) and Courtney Okolo (50.55).

Doyle battled Wimbley for the inside track space with 200 metres to go and took up a strong position, only for Wimbley to hunt her down in the home straight with Okolo in a class of her own.

"I knew even if I got ahead I could carry on my running smoothly," Doyle told BBC Sport. "I tried for the silver but I'm over the moon given the calibre of athlete in that race."

Double frustration - Britons round-up

Giles' 800m controversy arrived after what he described as a "gut-wrenching" fourth place in the 800m, where Poland's Adam Kszczot added a global gold to a litany of silvers both indoors and outdoors in the past.

Officials disqualified Windle before reinstating him and later home fans witnessed more disappointment when medal hope CJ Ujah was disqualified for false-starting in the 60m semi-finals.

Elsewhere, Great Britain's 4x400m teams both qualified second in their heats to reach the men's and women's final on Sunday, while in the women's 800m, Shelayna Oskan-Clarke clocked two minutes 01.76 seconds to reach the final as she looks to add to the European Indoor silver she won last year.

Chris O'Hare ensured Great Britain representation in the men's 1500m final on Sunday, while did David King (7.69 seconds) and British team captain Andrew Pozzi (7.53) moved into the men's 60m hurdles semi-finals.

'Pozzi a big Sunday hope' - analysis

BBC Sport analyst Colin Jackson

I don't think Andrew Pozzi needs to step up much more. The little mistakes he made he can resolve with a drill session in his warm-up. Those five or six-hundredths of a second could be crucial on Sunday.