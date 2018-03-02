BBC pundits are left confused at the World Indoor Championships in Birmingham as every 400m runner from the third heat is disqualified.

First Abdalleleh Haroun is ruled out for a false start and then everyone else is disqualified for lane infringements, even though a replay appears to show gold medal favourite Bralon Taplin sticking to his lane.

