BBC Sport - World Indoor Championships 2018: Confusion as everyone disqualified from 400m heat

Everyone disqualified from 'heat you didn't want to be in'

BBC pundits are left confused at the World Indoor Championships in Birmingham as every 400m runner from the third heat is disqualified.

First Abdalleleh Haroun is ruled out for a false start and then everyone else is disqualified for lane infringements, even though a replay appears to show gold medal favourite Bralon Taplin sticking to his lane.

