BBC Sport - World Indoor Championships 2018: Johnson-Thompson second in pentathlon after first session

Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson stands second in the pentathlon after the first session, which included 60m hurdles, high jump and shot put, where Johnson-Thompson threw an indoor personal best of 12.68m.

