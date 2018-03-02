BBC Sport - World Indoor Championships 2018: Johnson-Thompson second in pentathlon after first session
Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson stands second in the pentathlon after the first session, which included 60m hurdles, high jump and shot put, where Johnson-Thompson threw an indoor personal best of 12.68m.
