Amy Foster has failed to make the semi-finals of the 60m at the World Indoor Championships in Birmingham after finishing fifth in her heat on Friday.
The City of Lisburn sprinter ran 7.35 seconds in a heat won by Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast in 7.17.
"It's not a bad run. It's just not what I was looking for," said Foster.
