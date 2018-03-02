BBC Sport - Amy Foster finishes fifth in 60m heat in Birmingham

Watch: Foster finishes fifth in 60m heat

Amy Foster has failed to make the semi-finals of the 60m at the World Indoor Championships in Birmingham after finishing fifth in her heat on Friday.

The City of Lisburn sprinter ran 7.35 seconds in a heat won by Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast in 7.17.

"It's not a bad run. It's just not what I was looking for," said Foster.

