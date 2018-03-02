World Indoor Championships: Amy Foster fails to progress from 60m heats

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Amy Foster finishes fifth in 60 metres heat in Birmingham

World Indoor Championships Dates: Thursday, 1 March to Sunday, 4 March Venue: Arena Birmingham Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, online and the BBC Sport app.

Amy Foster has failed to make the semi-finals of the 60m at the World Indoor Championships in Birmingham after finishing fifth in her heat on Friday.

The City of Lisburn sprinter ran 7.35 seconds in a heat won by Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast in 7.17.

"It's not a bad run. It's just not what I was looking for," said Foster.

Foster, a controversial omission from Northern Ireland's Commonwealth Games team, set an Irish record of 7.27 at the recent national championships.

The Newtownards woman's time in Friday's heat was 0.04 seconds outside the sixth and final fastest loser's spot.

Ivorian Ta Lou won silver medals in the 100m and 200m at last summer's World Championships in London while double Rio Olympics sprint champion Jamaica's Elaine Thompson took second in 7.20 seconds with Poland's Anna Kielbasinska clinching the final automatic qualification spot in 7.23.

"My start was good but I didn't run off it well," added Foster.

"It's not easy to sprint at this level. I've had good races this year and this was probably the worst one but that's just how it goes."

Foster's Irish team-mate Ciara Neville exited from the 60m heats after clocking 7.47 seconds but Phil Healy did qualify for the women's 400m semi-finals after finishing third in 52.75 in her heat which earned her a fastest loser's spot.

Healy, who set a personal best of 52.08 earlier this year which was the fastest time in the world this year at that stage, led for much of the race before finishing behind Jamaica's 2013 world outdoor bronze medallist Stephenie Ann McPherson (52.18) and Britain's Eilidh Doyle (52.31).

Ciara Mageean and Megan Marrs will begin their Birmingham bids later on Friday, with Ben Reynolds racing on Saturday.