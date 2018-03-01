BBC Sport - World Indoor Athletics Championships: Morgan Lake fourth in high jump with season's best
Great Britain's Morgan Lake finishes fourth in the high jump with a season's best at the World Indoor Athletics Championship in Birmingham.
