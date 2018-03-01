BBC Sport - World Indoor Athletics Championships: Laura Muir wins bronze in 3,000m
Muir wins 3,000m World Indoor bronze
- From the section Athletics
Laura Muir wins bronze in a thrilling finish to the 3,000m for Great Britain's first medal at the 2018 World Indoor Athletics Championships in Birmingham.
Watch live coverage of the World Indoor Athletics Championships from 1-4 March on BBC Two, Red Button, Connected TVs and online.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired