David Burrell: GB javelin coach gets four-year suspension for anti-doping violation

Great Britain javelin coach David Burrell has been suspended from all sport for four years following an anti-doping rule violation.

Burrell was charged with "evading, refusing or failing to submit to sample collection" following an out-of-competition test in August 2017.

The 53-year-old is now principally an assistant coach, but still competes "from time to time".

His results from 23 August 2017 to 18 October 2017 will be disqualified.

UK Anti-Doping (Ukad) visited the athlete's home address on 23 August and said the athlete had "refused, without compelling justification, to submit to sample collection after notification of testing."

Burrell's suspension will run from the date of the provisional suspension (18 October 2017) until midnight on 17 October 2021.

Burrell was the coach of British javelin thrower Joanna Blair, who won the British title in 2016 but was provisionally suspended after failing an anti-doping test in October 2017.

"Any athlete or coach involved in [World Anti-Doping Agency] compliant sports must adhere to their responsibilities which are clearly set out in the anti-doping rules," said Ukad chief executive Nicole Sapstead.

"A failure to comply with sample collection procedures is a serious breach of the anti-doping rules and of athlete/coach responsibilities."