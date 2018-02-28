World Indoor Championships: Laura Muir takes leave from animal hospital to compete

Laura Muir (seated) broke records in the 1500m and 3,000m at the European Indoors in Belgrade last year

World Indoor Championships Dates: Thursday, 1 March to Sunday, 4 March Venue: Arena Birmingham Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, online and the BBC Sport app

Great Britain's Laura Muir says she had to ask for time off from the animal hospital where she works to compete at the World Indoor Championships.

The 24-year-old will compete in 3,000m final on Thursday before participating in the heats of the 1500m on Friday.

Muir, who won gold in both events at the European Indoors last year, said: "I had to send a few emails saying 'I've got a big competition coming up, is it OK if I have a couple of days?'

"They were fine about it."

Muir, who is in the final year of her veterinary degree at Glasgow University, arrives in Birmingham having already elected to put exam revision before competing in April's Commonwealth Games.

But after managing to get two days off from her placement at the Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to take her place in Birmingham, she feels in "good shape" to win medals.

"Hopefully I can run as best as possible and come away with a medal, one or two. That would be great," she said.

"I think not doing the Commonwealths has made the preparation slightly more straightforward. Mentally I can focus on the World Indoors too as my big target for this time of year."

It will be a tough assignment for Muir to repeat her double gold from the Europeans in Belgrade last year, with Ethiopia's world record holder Genzebe Dibaba expected to compete in both distances.

"Whether she will or not I don't know," Muir added. "I feel like I am in a good place to perform well in all the rounds.

"I think from my experience in Belgrade and London [2017 Worlds] I am used to doing the two events now.

"It's something I should be able to cope well with."