World Indoor Championships: Ciara Mageean upbeat for Birmingham bid

Ciara Mageean's last major indoor championship saw her drop out of the European 1500m final in Belgrade last March

World Indoor Championships Dates: Thursday, 1 March to Sunday, 4 March Venue: Arena Birmingham Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, online and the BBC Sport app.

Ciara Mageean heads into this weekend's World Indoor Championships in upbeat mood following her move to Steve Vernon's training group in Manchester.

Mageean and her fellow Northern Ireland competitors Amy Foster and Megan Marrs begin their Birmingham bids on Friday with Ben Reynolds racing on Saturday.

Portaferry runner Mageean, who runs in the 1500m, is now regularly training with a group of professional athletes.

"That's been fantastic for my mentality," said the Ireland athlete.

"We're supporting each other every step of the way.

"A few of us will go to the gym together. We'll go to the track together. Even chilling, we'll take it in turns to make dinner.

"In Dublin I lived on my own in a house with the landlord and a flatmate. It's different to an athlete's life," added the 2016 European outdoor 1500m bronze medallist.

Mageean trains in Manchester with a group of British athletes including Rio Olympian Ross Millington

Mageean now 'feels like a professional athlete'

Mageean's housemates include emerging British distance runner Ben Connor plus Elinor Kirk and Ross Millington.

"I had a fantastic coach in Jerry Kiernan (in Dublin) but the move was to put me in a place where I could feel like a professional athlete and be able to take on the world.

"I've only been doing it a matter of months but it's already working well."

Mageean, 25, booked her place in Birmingham when she ran four minutes 9.47 seconds to finish eighth at the Boston Grand Prix in the US three weeks ago.

The county Down woman may have to run considerably faster than that to progress from Friday evening's heats in an event which includes British star Laura Muir.

"She's in flying form," said Mageean of Muir.

"There are a load of girls who are running 1500m and her and Eilish McColgan are doubling up in the 3000m.

"But I see them as any other competitor once I get on the line. You have to race the race."

Megan Marrs (left) won the British 60m hurdles title on the same Birmingham track

Marrs and Foster also in action on Friday

In-form Foster is the first Northern Ireland hopeful in action when she represents Ireland in the 60m heats at 10:35 GMT on Friday morning while Belfast woman Megan Marrs will make her major championship debut for Britain in the 60m hurdles first round at 18:05.

Marrs, 20, becomes the first Northern Ireland athlete to represent Britain at senior level at a major championship since James McIlroy competed at the 2008 World Indoors in Valencia.

Foster, a controversial omission from Northern Ireland's Commonwealth Games team, will be targeting her own Irish record of 7.27 seconds set at the recent national championships.

Marrs produced a major breakthrough when winning the British title and will hope to better the 8.16 seconds time she produced on the same Birmingham track.

Reynolds will be in action in the men's 60m hurdles heats on Saturday and progression to the semi-finals will be his target.

"That would make such a difference to getting back on funding if I can do that at a major championships," said the 27-year-old Holywood man.

"That would take some pressure off. Athletics Northern Ireland have been really helpful with travel but that would give me extra help."