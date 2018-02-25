Eilidh Doyle pleased with Glasgow run in Commonwealth Games build-up

Eilidh Doyle finished second behind Phyllis Francis in Glasgow

Eilidh Doyle was heartened by a strong run at the Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix as she bids to peak for the Commonwealth Games in April.

The 31-year-old Scot finished second behind Phyllis Francis of the USA in the 400m in a time of 52.38 seconds.

"I was really happy with how I performed," said Doyle. "I'd like to have won it but coming second to the world champion is not bad.

"It puts me in good stead for next weekend at the World Championships."

Doyle is one of eight Scots in the British team for the World Indoor Championships in Birmingham from 1-4 March.

"We've never really targeted the World Indoors. It's always been a journey on the way to the Commonwealths," she told BBC Scotland.

"To make the team is brilliant and today was really good experience for what it's going to be like there, since there was a lot of hussle and tussle going on."

Doyle is in Scotland's 4x400m relay squad for the Commonwealth Games but the main focus is her specialist event over the hurdles.

With silver medals from the Games in 2010 and 2014, Doyle is determined to push for another podium finish.

"I can't wait for the Commonwealth Games," she said. "We were kitting out on Tuesday and it just makes it all seem real.

"Everything for me is geared to the 400m hurdles on the Gold Coast. That's the event I love, that's the one I want to really do well in.

"This result shows my flat speed is there, so hopefully I can get out to Australia, do a couple of races and hit the show in the hurdles as well."