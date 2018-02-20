World Indoor Championships: Greg Rutherford in British squad of 31 for Birmingham

Rutherford jumped 7.80m with his first attempt back in competition last weekend

Former Olympic long jump champion Greg Rutherford will be part of a 31-strong British team for next month's World Indoor Championships in Birmingham.

The 31-year-old, who withdrew from the World Championships in London last year because of injury, has chosen not to compete in April's Commonwealth Games.

But he returned to action with victory in Birmingham last weekend.

European Indoor champions Laura Muir, Asha Philip and Andrew Pozzi confirmed their places with wins in Birmingham.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson, who finished fifth in the heptathlon at last year's World Championships, has accepted an invitation from the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) to compete.

Rutherford jumped 7.80m with his first attempt in the British Indoor Championships at the Arena Birmingham last weekend, which proved to be the winning mark.

It was not sufficient for the World Indoor Championships' qualifying standard of 8.19m but he was given a place by virtue of Britain being the host nation.

High jumpers Robbie Grabarz and Morgan Lake, plus 800m runner Elliot Giles, were also handed host nation slots, but pole vaulter Adam Hague was denied a place by the IAAF despite a personal best of 5.65m to win last weekend.

Lee Thompson is one of eight handed their senior British debut having won the national 400m title at the weekend inside the qualifying standard, while 19-year-old Hannah Williams is the youngest member of the squad after being named as part of the women's 4x400m team.

British Athletics performance director Neil Black said: "This is the first major event of an exciting year with Commonwealth Games and European Championships also on the horizon and we have selected a British team with a good mixture of experienced international competitors and talented, up-and-coming athletes keen to test themselves against the best in the world."

Men

60m: CJ Ujah, A Robertson

400m: L Thompson

800m: E Giles

1500m: J Wightman, C O'Hare

3,000m: J Davies

60m hurdles: A Pozzi, D King

High jump: R Grabarz

Long jump: G Rutherford

4x400m: L Thompson, J Rhoden-Stevens, G Plenderleith, O Smith, S Rodger, E Okoro

Women:

60m: A Philip, D Neita

400m: E Doyle, Z Clark

800m: S Oskan-Clarke, M Hendry

1500m: E McColgan, L Muir

3,000m: L Muir, E McColgan

60m hurdles: M Nwawulor

High jump: M Lake

Pentathlon: K Johnson-Thompson

4x400m relay: E Doyle, Z Clark, A Allcock, A Onuora, M Beesley, H Williams