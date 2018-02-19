Molly Caudery: British Indoor title sets up Gold Coast 2018 bid

Molly Caudery is one of three English women pole vaulters for Gold Coast 2018

Pole vaulter Molly Caudery says her British Indoor title has set her up well for the Commonwealth Games.

The 17-year-old from Cornwall posted a first-time clearance of a new indoor best of 4.25m to win the title.

Caudery, who turns 18 in March, is the youngest member the England athletics team heading to the Gold Coast.

"It's really given me some confidence because I was really close to 4.40m, which would place me quite well in the Commonwealths," she said.

"I've had about four competitions this year and each one has got better progressively, so that's exactly how I've planned this season to go.

"Each competition is just training and it's getting better and better so it's just great."