Christian Coleman breaks 20-year-old 60m indoor world record

Christian Coleman
Coleman ran the fastest 100m of 2017 while still a student

World 100m silver medallist Christian Coleman broke the 20-year-old 60m indoor world record when he clocked 6.34 seconds at the US Indoor Championships in New Mexico.

His mark beat the previous record of 6.39 set twice by fellow American Maurice Greene, in 1998 and 2001.

Coleman's time is pending ratification by world governing body, the IAAF.

The 21-year-old clocked 6.37 at a South Carolina meeting last month but it was not ratified for technical reasons.

That time beat his previous best of 6.45, which he recorded when he won the US Indoor Championship last year.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired