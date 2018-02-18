Amy Foster sets new Irish 60m indoor record in Abbotstown victory

Amy Foster will aim to better her record at the World Indoors in Birmingham next month

Amy Foster's new Irish 60m indoor record topped off a series of superb performances by Northern Ireland athletes over the weekend.

Foster continued her outstanding form since her Commonwealth Games omission as she cut .03 seconds off the previous mark to win the Irish title in 7.27.

Long jumper Adam McMullen was an agonising one centimetre from the 8m barrier as he also won at Abbotstown.

Megan Marrs won the British 60m hurdles title in Birmingham on Saturday.

Loughborough-based Marrs, 20, produced a huge breakthrough as her winning time of 8.16 seconds continued her remarkable indoor campaign.

Marrs started the indoor season with a personal best of 8.60 seconds but she has chipped away at the time in eight races since clocking 8.47 in Loughborough on 13 January.

Saturday's time was only 0.02 outside the World Indoor Championship standard as Marrs cut 0.03 off her previous best to set a new Northern Ireland record.

Megan Marrs on her way to 60m hurdles victory in the British Indoor Championships

After Marrs' heroics on Saturday, there were high hopes of several more record breaking performances by Northern Ireland athletes at the Irish Championships and, for the most part, the big names didn't disappoint in Abbotstown.

On any other day, long jumper McMullen's new Northern Ireland mark of 7.99m would have got top billing but instead it had to go to Foster.

The City of Lisburn sprinter was left shattered by her controversial Commonwealth Games omission on 3 January and has been an athlete on a mission ever since.

She equalled the Irish indoor record of 7.30 held by Dunloy woman Anna Boyle and Ciara Neville three weeks ago but after running 7.31 in Sunday's semi-final, then clocked 7.27 in the decider.

That left the Davy Reid-coached 29-year-old 0.04 ahead of Bandon's Joan Healy with Neville a further 0.04 back in third.

Foster will now look to go even faster at the World Indoors in Birmingham next month after a series of indoor performances which will have left Athletics Northern Ireland with much to ponder.

County Londonderry long jumper McMullen will make the trip to Gold Coast and it will be no surprise if he breaks the eight-metre barrier in Australia - if not before.

His 7.99m added four centimetres to his personal best and Northern Ireland indoor record and was .01m shy of Ciaran McDonagh's 12-year-old Irish indoor mark.

Adam McMullen came close to breaking the eight-metre barrier in Abbotstown

McMullen's Sunday performance was 24 centimetres beyond his leap at the British Championships 24 hours earlier when he took second - 0.05 behind 2012 Olympic champion Greg Rutherford.

Other Commonwealth Games team members Leon Reid, Emma Mitchell and Sommer Lecky were also among the winners in Dublin.

Reid clocked 6.72 and 21.36 to earn the 60m and 200m double with Mitchell dominating the women's 1500m final.

Former European junior and under-23 medallist Reid needed to move smartly in the 60m as he finished 0.06 ahead of talented Carlow sprinter Marcus Lawler.

Ballymena & Antrim's Craig Newell (21.64) took second in the 200m - 0.28 behind Reid.

Mitchell, who achieved a 1,500m and 5,000m double at last summer's Irish outdoor championships, won the metric mile in 4:16.54 which left her over four seconds ahead of City of Lisburn veteran Kelly Neely.

Emma Mitchell had over four seconds to spare as she comfortably won the metric mile

Lecky, after beating Bulgaria's Olympic silver medallist Mirela Demireva in Belgium last weekend, took her expected high jump victory with a leap of 1.84m - two centimetres shy of her personal best.

Of the other Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games athletes in action, Ben Reynolds was handed a surprise defeat in the 60m hurdles as his 7.88 left him 0.04 behind Dubliner Matthew Behan while heptathlete Kate O'Connor finished third in the women's 200m in 25.16.

Saturday's Abbotstown action saw Kerry O'Flaherty, another controversial Commonwealth Games omission, taking silver in the women's 3,000m as her time of 9.20.03 left her just 10 seconds behind 17-year-old Dublin talent Sarah Healy, who smashed the Irish junior record.

Bangor man Andrew Mellon rounded off Sunday's track action by winning the men's 400m title in 47.32 seconds with Jason Harvey (49.04) taking the bronze.

City of Lisburn's Ellen McCartney equalled the Irish junior pole vault record as she triumphed with a leap of 3.72m while Lydia Mills earned triple jump silver with 11.73m after taking long jump bronze on Saturday.

Other noteworthy performances included Letterkenny man Mark English's 800m victory in 1:53.53 and Barry Pender's men's high jump triumph in 2.24m.