British Athletics Indoor Championships: Richard Kilty to miss World Indoors

Kilty was a surprise winner of the 60m at the World Indoor Championships in 2014

British sprinter Richard Kilty will not defend his 60m World Indoor title next month because of an Achilles injury.

The 28-year-old had to pull out of the British Athletics Indoor Championships after the problem flared up during Saturday's 60m semi-finals.

Kilty, a surprise gold medallist in Sopot in 2014, said he was "gutted" he would miss the Worlds, which will take place in Birmingham from 1-4 March.

Meanwhile, Eilish McColgan won the British Indoor 1,500m title on Sunday.

The Scot clocked four minutes 13.94 seconds to win from Katie Snowden.

Mike Edwards won the men's high jump with a clearance of 2.20m in his home city, while Lee Thompson triumphed in the men's 400m with a personal best of 46.23 seconds.

Eilidh Doyle retained her 400m title, clocking 51.84 to finish ahead of fellow Scot Zoey Clark.

Winner Shelayna Oskan-Clarke (2:00.06) and runner-up Mhairi Hendry (2:01.30) clocked personal bests in the women's 800m, while Adam Hague won the men's pole vault with a personal best and championship record-equalling 5.65m.