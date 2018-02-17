Greg Rutherford wins British indoor long jump title in Birmingham

Greg Rutherford in Birmingham
Rutherford's winning jump of 7.80m came with his first attempt

Former Olympic long jump champion Greg Rutherford returned to action with victory at the British Indoor Championships in Birmingham.

The 31-year-old only competed three times last year and missed the chance to defend his World Championship title after groin and ankle operations.

He jumped 7.80 metres at the Arena Birmingham as he plans for the World Indoors at the same venue next month.

Rutherford said he was "terrified to begin with but so happy".

The Milton Keynes athlete does not have the qualifying standard of 8.19m for the competition but host nation Britain are permitted to enter one athlete in an event where there is not otherwise representation.

Fresh from a training programme in Dubai, Rutherford completed six jumps in his first competition since June, with 7.75m in the third round his next best effort.

"I only put spikes in one month ago so it means a lot to do all six rounds," he added.

Rutherford, who has withdrawn from the England team for the Commonwealth Games in Australia in April, is due to compete in next weekend's Indoor Grand Prix in Glasgow and will then decide whether to contest the World Indoors.

