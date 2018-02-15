Armagh Road Races: Mitchell and O'Flaherty to face strong overseas challenge

Emma Mitchell will race in the 10,000m at the Commonwealth Games in April

Emma Mitchell and Kerry O'Flaherty will aim to hold off a strong international challenge in the 3km women's race at Thursday night's Armagh International Road Races.

O'Flaherty and Commonwealth Games-bound Mitchell's rivals will include course record holder Laura Weightman and another Englishwoman Verity Ockenden.

Triathlon star Jodie Simpson is another of the women's entries.

Scotland's Callum Hawkins and Jake Wightman will race in the men's 5km.

Hawkins finished a superb fourth in the marathon at last year's World Championships in London while Wightman won 1500m gold at the 2013 European Junior Championships.

New Zealander Julian Oakley, who has run 13 minutes and 45 seconds for 5km this season, is likely to contend along with Welshman Dewi Griffiths and Belgian Yannick Michiels.

Letterkenny's 2014 Commonwealth Games athlete Danny Mooney has been named in the Northern Ireland team along with Scott Rankin and Neil Johnston while John Travers, Shane Quinn, Sean Hehir and Mayo man Hugh Armstrong will wear Ireland colours.

Marathon star Laura Graham and European Cross Country competitors Fionnuala Ross will join O'Flaherty and Mitchell in the Northern Ireland team.

Polish Olympic 3,000m steeplechaser Matylda Kowal could be another contender in the women's race where Una Britton and Ciara Durkin will be part of the Ireland team.

Double Olympian Weightman set her course record last year when she triumphed in 8:59.

The race programme starts off in Armagh City at 6:30 GMT with the women's international event scheduled for 20:05 and the men's 5K starting at 20:25. A men's open race then concludes the programme.