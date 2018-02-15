Amelia Strickler: Commonwealth Games shot-put medal a "definite possibility"

Amelia Strickler was born in Ohio and went to university in Miami

Shot-putter Amelia Strickler says winning a Commonwealth Games medal is a "definite possibility" as she prepares to represent her adopted country for her first major championship.

The 24-year-old was born in Ohio to a British mother, but moved to Uttoxeter last summer and switched allegiance.

She competed for Great Britain at the European Team Championships and is now focussed on the Gold Coast games.

"I love the big competitions and I'd love a medal," said Strickler.

"If my body can stay together I definitely think it's a possibility. The indoor season hasn't begun as I would have liked it to start but that doesn't mean it can't end in spectacular fashion."

Strickler suffered an injury-hit 2016 - her final year of university in Miami - with three stress fractures in three different bones in her leg.

But having moved to the UK, she recovered to win the English Championships last July and is now preparing for the British Indoor Championships this weekend, with the Commonwealth Games beginning on 4 April.

"It's really exciting, you grow up with ambitions and to have some of those starting to come through is a dream come true," she told BBC Radio Derby.