Sommer Lecky beats Olympic silver medallist Mirela Demireva in Belgium

Castlederg high jumper Sommer Lecky continued her outstanding winter by beating Bulgaria's Olympic silver medallist Mirela Demireva on Saturday.

Lecky, 17, equalled her Irish junior record of 1.86m as she took victory in the IFAM indoor meeting in Ghent.

The Finn Valley athlete will represent Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games in Australia in April.

She won gold at the Commonwealth Youth Games last year and represented Ireland at the European Team Championship.

Lecky's leap in Belgium equalled her 1.86m personal best set when she retained the Scottish Senior Indoor title last month.

Her first-time clearance of 1.86m after a previously clean card ensured she defeated Demireva who only managed the height at the second time of asking.

Bulgarian Demireva jumped 1.97m to win the Olympic silver medal behind Spain's Ruth Beitia at the Rio Olympics.

At the same Ghent meeting, county Londonderry long jumper Adam McMullen took victory with a leap of 7.75m.

McMullen improved his personal best to 7.97m in a meeting at Jordanstown two weeks ago.