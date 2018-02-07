Nigel Levine: British sprinter provisionally suspended for failing drugs test

Nigel Levine won a European outdoor relay gold in 2014 and an indoor relay gold in 2013

British Olympic sprinter Nigel Levine has been provisionally suspended for failing a drugs test.

It was reported in December the 28-year-old had allegedly tested positive for the banned asthma drug clenbuterol.

Levine will be offered a UK Anti-Doping hearing to defend himself.

The European indoor gold medallist has not competed since he broke his pelvis in a motorbike crash in Spain in January 2017, an accident which also involved compatriot James Ellington.

He was also part of Britain's 4x400m relay team at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Clenbuterol is on the World Anti-Doping Agency's prohibited list because it is deemed a performance-enhancing drug and can induce weight-loss.