Athletics World Cup: Eight nations to compete at the London Stadium

Great Britain's men's 4x100m team won gold in the World Championships in London in 2017

A new athletics World Cup event will take place in London this summer, with eight top nations competing.

The inaugural tournament is scheduled for 14 and 15 July - the same weekend as the World Cup final in Russia and the Wimbledon finals.

Britain and the United States will take part, along with South Africa, Poland, France, China, Germany and Jamaica.

One male and one female athlete from each nation will compete in each track and field event.

The countries will be competing for prize money of £1.42 million ($2m) over two evening sessions at the London Stadium.