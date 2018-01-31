Glasgow Grand Prix: Greg Rutherford to make competitive return

Rutherford won bronze at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games - four years after winning gold in London

Greg Rutherford will make his competitive return to athletics at next month's Indoor Grand Prix in Glasgow.

The 2012 Olympic long jump champion missed last year's World Championships in London with an ankle injury.

Rutherford has withdrawn from the Team England squad for April's Commonwealth Games as he continues his recovery.

The Indoor Grand Prix will take place at Glasgow's Emirates Arena on 25 February and the 31-year-old said: "I've missed competing so much."

Rutherford - also a world and two-time European gold medallist - will take on the likes of American Jarrion Lawson and South African Ruswahl Samaai, who won world silver and bronze respectively last summer.

It will also mark his first return to Scotland since winning Commonwealth gold in Glasgow in 2014.

"I know that with Jarrion and Ruswahl in the field the competition will be tough, but it'll be a great challenge in order to test my current form as I continue to build towards getting back to my best," Rutherford said.

"It's great to be back on track and training well, so I'm relishing mixing it with the best long jumpers in the world once again."