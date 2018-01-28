Amy Foster responds to Gold Coast omission by equalling Irish indoor 60m record

Amy Foster is now in line to earn another Irish vest at the World Indoor Championships in Birmingham

Amy Foster responded to her Commonwealth Games omission by equalling the Irish indoor 60m record in London on Sunday.

Foster's time of 7.30, which secured victory at the London Indoor Games, also puts her in line to compete at the World Indoors in Birmingham in March.

Anna Boyle clocked 7.30 for 60m in 2007 and the Irish mark was also equalled by Ciara Neville last year.

City of Lisburn athlete Foster, 29, set her previous best of 7.32 in 2014.

"The last three weeks I have been in a state of disbelief and devastation," said Foster on Instagram.

"Today I ran faster indoors than I ever have done before. Someone up there is looking after me."

Meanwhile, Finn Valley high jumper Sommer Lecky produced a new Irish junior indoor record of 1.86m after retaining the Scottish Senior Indoor title in Glasgow over the weekend.

Lecky's leap added five centimetres to her previous Irish indoor record and was also one centimetre beyond her outdoors best set last summer.

The 17-year-old Castlederg athlete has been selected for Northern Ireland's Commonwealth Games team.