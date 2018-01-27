Adam McMullen: Long jumper edges closer to eight-metre mark with 7.97m leap

From the section

Adam McMullen's jump was 12 centimetres beyond his outdoor personal best

Long jumper Adam McMullen edged closer to the eight-metre mark as he improved the Northern Ireland indoor record to 7.97m on Saturday.

Jumping in Jordanstown, McMullen's mark was 12 centimetres beyond his outdoor personal best set last summer.

His leap was also beyond the European Championships standard of 7.95m.

McMullen, 27, will now hope to represent Ireland at the European Championships in Berlin after competing at the Commonwealth Games in April.

The county Londonderry man's series in Jordanstown also produced a leap of 7.85m.

McMullen's jump on Saturday was just three centimetres shy of Ciaran McDonagh's Irish indoor record set in 2006.

Twice Olympian Mark Forsythe is the Northern Ireland outdoor recorder with his 1991 mark of 8.14m.