Russian athletes cleared to compete as neutrals by IAAF

Pole vaulter Anzhelika Sidorova (centre) won gold at the 2014 European Championships and 2015 European Indoor Championships

Eighteen Russian athletes have been cleared by the IAAF's doping review board to compete as neutrals.

The governing body has received more than 80 applications from Russian athletes, with priority given to those seeking to compete at the World Indoor Championships in Birmingham in March.

Russia is banned by the IOC following an investigation into allegations of state-sponsored doping.

It has also been excluded from this year's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

A list of 389 Russians who could potentially compete as neutrals in South Korea has however been drawn up by the IOC, with a final decision on competitors to be made on 27 January - 13 days before the Winter games begin.

IAAF president Sebastian Coe said: "Throughout this process, we have continued to support the aspirations of all clean athletes to participate in our major competitions.

"With access to new information from WADA at the end of last year, the doping review board is assessing all applications against this information as well as existing information."

List of athletes cleared:

Discus: Viktor Butenko, Yuliya Maltseva

Hammer throw: Danila Danilov, Sofiya Palkina, Aleksei Sokyrskii

Shot put: Aleksandr Lesnoy

Pole vault: Alyona Lutkovskaya, Ilya Mudrov, Olga Mullina, Anzhelika Sidorova

Triple jump: Alexsey Fedorov, Irina Gumenyuk, Viktoriya Prokopenko

High jump: Mariya Lasitskene, Danil Lysenko

Sprints: Vyacheslav Kolesnichenko, Alaina Mamina, Polina Miller