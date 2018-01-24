BBC Sport - Dai Greene 'can get back to his best'
Dai Greene 'can get back to his best'
- From the section Athletics
Welsh Athletics head coach Scott Simpson tells BBC Sport Wales why they selected Dai Greene for the 2018 Commonwealth Games - even though he is yet to run the qualifying time.
Head of Coaching and Performance Scott Simpson says the former World, European and Commonwealth 400m hurdles champion has put his injury problems behind him and deserves an extra chance to run the qualifying time.
The Commonwealth Games begin on 4 April.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired