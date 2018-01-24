BBC Sport - Dai Greene 'can get back to his best'

Dai Greene 'can get back to his best'

Welsh Athletics head coach Scott Simpson tells BBC Sport Wales why they selected Dai Greene for the 2018 Commonwealth Games - even though he is yet to run the qualifying time.

Head of Coaching and Performance Scott Simpson says the former World, European and Commonwealth 400m hurdles champion has put his injury problems behind him and deserves an extra chance to run the qualifying time.

The Commonwealth Games begin on 4 April.

