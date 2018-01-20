Christian Coleman breaks 60m indoor world record with time of 6.37

Coleman ran the fastest 100m of 2017 while still a student

American world 100m silver medallist Christian Coleman broke the 60m indoor world record, clocking 6.37 seconds at a meeting in Clemson, South Carolina.

Coleman's mark beat the previous record of 6.39 set twice by fellow American Maurice Greene, in 1998 and 2001.

The performance is subject to ratification by athletics' world governing body the IAAF.

"Great start to my career," tweeted Coleman, who aged 21 is in his first full year as a professional athlete.

He had earlier clocked 6.47 seconds in the heats to beat his previous best of 6.45, which he recorded when he won the US indoor championship last year.

"I'm in disbelief," said Coleman's coach Tim Hall. "This was his season opener. It was totally unexpected.

"We got through the prelims and felt pretty good since he backed off a little before the finish.

"We talked a little bit more before the final and like I always tell him, I said: 'Relax, no pressing and allow the run to happen.'

"That was the result."

Coleman ran 9.82 seconds, the fastest 100m of 2017, at the US outdoor collegiate title meeting.

Expected to be America's next great sprinter, he finished behind Justin Gatlin and ahead of world record holder Usain Bolt in the 100m at last year's world championships in London.

The 2018 World Indoor Championships take place in Birmingham from 1-4 March.