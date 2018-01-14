Stephen Scullion sets big half marathon best in Houston

Scullion could now be in contention to run for Ireland at the World Half Marathon Championship in March

Belfast runner Stephen Scullion produced a major breakthrough as he clocked a new half marathon personal best in Houston on Sunday.

Scullion's time of 63 minutes and 16 seconds took 90 seconds off his previous best set in 2013.

Paul Pollock is the only Irishman to have run faster for the distance over the last seven years.

Both Northern Irishmen could now run at the World Half Marathon Championship in Valencia on 24 March.

Speaking on Twitter after the race, the 29-year-old said there was "more to come".

"Enjoyed today a lot. Big PB and glad all the work from last year is paying off," said Scullion.

Scullion set his marathon personal best of 2 hour, 17 minutes and 59 seconds in London last April but his half marathon performance on Sunday suggests he is capable of improving that considerably.

The Belfast man finished 29th in the high-quality event in Texas which was won by New Zealand's Jake Robertson in 60:01.

Scullion qualified for the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi only to be ruled out by illness and while he represented Ireland at the 2013 European Indoor Championships, he has had to be battle against several injuries since then.

Meanwhile, Kerry O'Flaherty helped Ireland finish fourth in the mixed team relay at the Great Edinburgh Cross Country event on Saturday.

Eoin Everard and Laura Crowe ran strong opening 1km legs as Ireland challenged Britain strongly but Kieran Kelly lost ground on the penultimate leg as the Irish dropped off the pace.

O'Flaherty, a notable omission from Northern Ireland's Commonwealth Games selection, ran a strong closing final leg as the Irish finished 14 seconds behind winners Britain, who had double European Indoor Champion Laura Muir on the final leg, with Belgium second and a Europe select third.

Ireland's Fionnuala McCormack finished off the pace in 11th spot in the women's international race - 44 seconds behind winner and European Cross Country champion Yasemin Can.