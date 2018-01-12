Eilish McColgan wins 10k with personal best in Doha

Eilish McColgan in Doha

Scottish athlete Eilish McColgan won the 10k at the Ooredoo event in Doha in a personal best time of 31.53 minutes.

The 27-year-old finished more than eight minutes ahead of the field with fellow Brits Rosie Brookes, Michelle Grainger and Nicola Milan also in the top 10.

Mo Farah was due to run in the half-marathon event but reportedly pulled out with an Achilles issue.

Great Britain's Christopher Thompson finished third in that event.