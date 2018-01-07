BBC Sport - Kenyan pair secure Antrim International Cross Country success
Kenyan duo clinch wins in Antrim event
- From the section Athletics
Timothy Cheruiyot and Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi make it a Kenyan double at the Antrim International Cross Country meeting.
Cheruiyot edged out Ethiopia's Mogos Tuemay in the men's race while Chelimo Kipkemboi was also pushed all the way in the women's race.
Ireland's Fionnuala McCormack was the sixth woman home while Englishman Andy Vernon had a fourth-placed finish.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired