James Dasaolu & Ashleigh Nelson withdraw from Commonwealth Games 2018

James Dasaolu
James Dasaolu is Britain's second fastest man over 100m

James Dasaolu and Ashleigh Nelson have withdrawn from Team England's Commonwealth Games squad.

Two-time European champion Dasaolu, 30, is Britain's second fastest man over 100m and had been entered to compete in the 100m and 4x100m relay.

Nelson, 26, who won World Championship relay bronze in 2013, was due to run in the 4x100m event.

They are replaced by 100m hurdler Alicia Barrett and 400m hurdler Jessica Turner.

The pair will make their Commonwealth debuts at the Games on Australia's Gold Coast from 4 to 15 April.

