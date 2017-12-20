Commonwealth Games: Birmingham set to host 2022 event

Birmingham is set to be officially announced as the host of the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Thursday.

It was the only interested city to submit a bid before the original 30 September deadline but was deemed "not fully compliant" by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF).

The CGF then gave rivals until 30 November to apply.

Earlier this month the CGF reiterated it needed "further clarification on issues" before choosing a host city.

But the BBC understands Birmingham has now finally prevailed in its attempt to stage the £750m showpiece, the most expensive sports event in Britain since the London 2012 Olympics.

Birmingham beat Liverpool in September to be Britain's candidate city and its bid has government backing.

The bidding process has been beset with problems, with the South African city of Durban originally awarded the Games in 2015 before being stripped of the event in March because it did not meet the CGF criteria.