Kelly Sotherton set for 2008 Olympic bronze after Tatyana Chernova appeal fails

Tatyana Chernova (right) hugs Kelly Sotherton after the heptathlon 800m at the 2008 Olympics

Britain's Kelly Sotherton is set to be awarded a bronze medal from the 2008 Olympic Games after Russian heptathlete Tatyana Chernova failed to have a doping ban overturned.

Chernova was stripped of the medal she won at Beijing earlier this year after testing positive for a steroid.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) has now upheld that decision.

It means Sotherton, now 41, will receive the bronze 11 years after finishing fifth in the event.

Ukrainian Lyudmila Blonska finished fourth but has also been banned for doping.

Sotherton won heptathlon bronze at the 2004 Athens Olympics and had already been moved to third in the Beijing 4x400m relay after Belarus and Russia's disqualification.

Chernova was similarly stripped of her 2011 World heptathlon title for doping in 2016, which saw Sotherton's compatriot, Jessica Ennis-Hill, belatedly win gold as a result.

Cas has also upheld a doping ban for Uzbekistani wrestler Artur Taymazov, who won gold in the men's 96-120 kg freestyle wrestling event in Beijing.